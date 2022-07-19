Left Menu

Pramod Rao takes charge as Sebi's executive director

He has also participated and contributed to various legal and regulatory reform initiatives of the government, regulators and industry forums.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 21:20 IST
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday announced that Pramod Rao has taken charge as its executive director.

He will handle the department of debt and hybrid securities as well as the enquiry and adjudication department, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement.

Rao took charge as executive director at Sebi on July 15, it added.

Before this assignment, he held the position of Group General Counsel at ICICI Bank and provided strategic oversight to the legal function of the ICICI group.

Earlier, he served as a member of the board of directors of ICICI Securities, ICICI Prudential Trust and ICICI Trusteeship Services.

Rao has also served as General Counsel for the Citi India cluster and was responsible for the legal, secretarial and security and investigative services within Citi India.

He also worked with IndusLaw, a law firm, as a resident partner, overseeing its banking and finance practice. He has also participated and contributed to various legal and regulatory reform initiatives of the government, regulators and industry forums. He holds a degree of B.A LL.B. (Hons) from National Law School of India University, Bangalore.

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

