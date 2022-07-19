Left Menu

UP govt ropes in Deloitte to make state USD 1 trn economy

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-07-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 21:47 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to appoint Deloitte India as a consultant to suggest plans for bringing the state's economy to the USD 1 trillion mark, officials said here.

The decision in this regard was taken on the recommendation of a high-power committee, at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Tuesday, an official release said.

To fulfil the Prime Minister's resolve to make India a USD 5 trillion economy, the role of the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh is very important.

A sector-wise action plan is being prepared by the state government to fulfil the goal of bringing the economy of Uttar Pradesh to 1 trillion US dollars.

In the light of the current global economic scenario and to adopt the best practices of different countries, the need to engage the services of consultants was felt, it said.

In view of this, it was decided to select the institution/consultants by adopting due process.

The tenders for the selection of consultants were invited on March 15, 2022, and the last date for receipt of tenders was fixed till May 24.

