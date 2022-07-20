Left Menu

ITC will continue to deliver robust growth: Puri

The company will also fortify and scale up new mega brands while investing in categories of the future, he said.Today, it is immensely encouraging that your companys newer FMCG Businesses have garnered an annual consumer spend of Rs 24,000 crore.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-07-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 12:18 IST
ITC will continue to deliver robust growth: Puri
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Diversified conglomerate ITC Limited on Wednesday said that the company will continue to deliver robust growth despite key concerns such as inflation.

Speaking at the company's AGM virtually, CMD of ITC Sanjiv Puri said that in the FMCG space, the firm has nurtured 25 brands and the newer ones will garner an annual consumer spend of Rs 24,000 crore. The company will also fortify and scale up new mega brands while investing in categories of the future, he said.

''Today, it is immensely encouraging that your company's newer FMCG Businesses have garnered an annual consumer spend of Rs 24,000 crore. The carefully selected portfolio, with substantial headroom to grow, is estimated to have a total addressable market potential of Rs 5,00,000 crore by 2030, which is amongst the highest in the Indian FMCG space,'' he said.

ITC launched 110 products during the year, Puri said adding that the company's future-ready and purpose-driven businesses and brands are well poised to seize the opportunities and make a meaningful contribution to the national priorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
4
Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022