ITC will continue to deliver robust growth: Puri
The company will also fortify and scale up new mega brands while investing in categories of the future, he said.Today, it is immensely encouraging that your companys newer FMCG Businesses have garnered an annual consumer spend of Rs 24,000 crore.
- Country:
- India
Diversified conglomerate ITC Limited on Wednesday said that the company will continue to deliver robust growth despite key concerns such as inflation.
Speaking at the company's AGM virtually, CMD of ITC Sanjiv Puri said that in the FMCG space, the firm has nurtured 25 brands and the newer ones will garner an annual consumer spend of Rs 24,000 crore. The company will also fortify and scale up new mega brands while investing in categories of the future, he said.
''Today, it is immensely encouraging that your company's newer FMCG Businesses have garnered an annual consumer spend of Rs 24,000 crore. The carefully selected portfolio, with substantial headroom to grow, is estimated to have a total addressable market potential of Rs 5,00,000 crore by 2030, which is amongst the highest in the Indian FMCG space,'' he said.
ITC launched 110 products during the year, Puri said adding that the company's future-ready and purpose-driven businesses and brands are well poised to seize the opportunities and make a meaningful contribution to the national priorities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Puri
- FMCG Businesses
- FMCG
- ITC Limited
- Indian
ALSO READ
Green hydrogen has potential to provide energy independence to India, says minister Puri
UP: Man called for counselling beats up cop inside Mainpuri police station, detained
DTC driver shot dead by bike-borne men in Delhi's Govindpuri
Jahangirpuri violence: Court dismisses anticipatory bail plea of accused
Zetwerk names Ankit Fatehpuria as fifth co-founder