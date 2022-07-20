Left Menu

7 flights diverted, 40 delayed at Delhi airport due to heavy rains

At least seven flights were diverted and 40 services were delayed at Delhi airport due to heavy rains that lashed the city Wednesday afternoon, sources said.At least 25 flight departures and 15 flight arrivals were delayed due to bad weather on Wednesday, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 17:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least seven flights were diverted and 40 services were delayed at Delhi airport due to heavy rains that lashed the city Wednesday afternoon, sources said.

At least 25 flight departures and 15 flight arrivals were delayed due to bad weather on Wednesday, they said. Vistara said on Twitter that its two Mumbai-Delhi flights were diverted to other cities -- one to Jaipur and another to Indore -- due to heavy rains in Delhi.

Sources said at least seven flights, including the aforementioned two of Vistara, were diverted to other cities from the Delhi airport. Delhi airport's operator DIAL did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

