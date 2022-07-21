Karnataka, Manipur, Chandigarh top NITI Aayog's latest innovation index

Karnataka, Manipur, and Chandigarh have topped in their respective categories in the third and latest edition of NITI Aayog's India Innovation Index. While Karnataka has topped again in the 'Major States' category, Manipur is leading the 'North East and Hill States' category, and Chandigarh is the top performer in the 'Union Territories and City States' category, a NITI Aayog statement said.

The third edition of the innovation index was released on Thursday by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery in the presence of Member VK Saraswat, CEO Parameswaran Iyer, and Senior Adviser Neeraj Sinha, and Institute for Competitiveness Chairman Amit Kapoor. "I would like to reaffirm NITI Aayog's continued commitment to monitoring the state of innovation in India through the India Innovation Index. We strive to improve the innovation ecosystem across the nation in partnership with the states and other stakeholders," said think tank CEO Iyer while releasing the document.

"Innovation is the key to sustainable and inclusive growth. It can help us solve the biggest challenges of our times: bringing millions out of poverty, generating livelihood opportunities, and paving the way for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," said Saraswat. Prepared by NITI Aayog and the Institute for Competitiveness, the India Innovation Index is a comprehensive tool for the evaluation and development of the country's innovation ecosystem. It ranks the states and the union territories on their innovation performance to build healthy competition amongst them.

The third edition highlights the scope of innovation analysis in the country by drawing on the framework of the Global Innovation Index. The number of indicators has increased from 36 (in the India Innovation Index 2020) to 66 (in the India Innovation Index 2021). With the India Innovation Index, NITI Aayog has commenced a journey to develop a coherent tool for benchmarking the innovation ecosystem of the country's states and union territories, thereby fostering both competitive and cooperative federalism amongst them. (ANI)

