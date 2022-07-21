Vinayak Pai appointed as MD of TATA Projects

TATA Projects on Thursday said it has appointed Vinayak Pai as its Managing Director.

The company in a statement said Pai has taken over the reins from Vinayak Deshpande who will retire after being at the helm of affairs for over 11 years.

Pai has over three decades of experience with leading engineering and EPC companies where he held key positions across various teams working towards engineering design, technology licensing, project management, business development, and operations.

He holds a Bachelor's degree from the College of Engineering, Pune, a Master's in Management Studies from Symbiosis, Pune, and an Executive MBA in Business Administration and Management from IIT Bombay.

The company has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects.

