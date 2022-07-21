Left Menu

Vinayak Pai appointed as MD of TATA Projects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 13:23 IST
Vinayak Pai appointed as MD of TATA Projects
Vinayak Pai Image Credit: PRNewswire
  • Country:
  • India

TATA Projects on Thursday said it has appointed Vinayak Pai as its Managing Director.

The company in a statement said Pai has taken over the reins from Vinayak Deshpande who will retire after being at the helm of affairs for over 11 years.

Pai has over three decades of experience with leading engineering and EPC companies where he held key positions across various teams working towards engineering design, technology licensing, project management, business development, and operations.

He holds a Bachelor's degree from the College of Engineering, Pune, a Master's in Management Studies from Symbiosis, Pune, and an Executive MBA in Business Administration and Management from IIT Bombay.

The company has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022