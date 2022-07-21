Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 14:29 IST
Government think NITI Aayog and state-owned NTPC has inked a statement of intent on Wednesday to develop net zero GHG emissions roadmap for the latter.

The Statement of Intent (SoI) seeks to formalise a framework of cooperation between the parties to facilitate the power giant to strategise on the diversification of its generation mix to eventually reduce its carbon footprint and support India's endeavour towards achieving net zero by 2070.

''NTPC Ltd, the country's largest integrated power producer signed a Statement of Intent with NITI Aayog to develop the Net Zero GHG emissions Roadmap for NTPC,'' a company statement said.

As the Centre has announced the 'Panchamrit' goals during CoP 26, NITI Aayog is working on the development of different scenarios/ pathways for achieving net zero by 2070.

*** HPX achieves milestone of 100 MUs power trading * Hindustan Power Exchange (HPX) has achieved trading of 100 million unit mark on Wednesday.

The HPX, promoted by PTC India Ltd, BSE, and ICICI Bank, on Wednesday crossed 100 MUs mark of traded power within two weeks of its operations, a statement said.

According to the statement, HPX is now the number two exchange in the country in the segment it launched (Contingency).

The peak volume achieved at HPX in first 15 days stands at 15 MUs, while the daily average volume of 7.5 MUs has been registered at the HPX platform till date.

Further, HPX has also attained 37 per cent of the total market share of 'Contingency market' as per the trades registered at the close of trading on Wednesday, it added.

Backed by the latest technology and a series of innovative features, the third power exchange of India promises to offer speed, transparency, and better price discovery in the execution of trades.

