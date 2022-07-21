KOLKATA TEA AUCTION COMPARISON

There was a strong upward trend in demand for all categories of teas during Sale 29 held on 19th and 20th July 2022 as compared to Sale 28, a Kolkata Tea Traders Association official said here on Thursday.

The demand for CTC increased to 16,79,334 kg from 14,49,960 kg during this session and average price climbed to Rs 237.39 from Rs 230 per kg. A large increase in demand was evident in case of Orthodox. During the recent sale it was marked as 12,53,505 kg whereas 9,36,370 kg was sold during last sale. But the average price of Orthodox leaf moved downward to Rs 348.88 from Rs 356.74 per kg.

A similar uptrend was marked for Darjeeling and Dust teas. During the current sale, 44,232 kg of Darjeeling leaf was demanded as compared to 37,777 kg in sale 28. The average price declined to Rs 450.83 from Rs.469.19 per kg.

In case of Dust teas the total demand sharply climbed to 8,68,520 kg from 6,47,407 kg during this time. But there was a fall in average price for dust offerings during Sale 29. It was marked as Rs 247.97 per kg as compared to Rs 252.34 per kg in sale 28.

A total of 164 buyers purchased CTC leaf in Sale-29, whereas there was 148 buyers operated during sale-28, he said. The respective buyers for Orthodox, Darjeeling leaf and Dust teas was 109, 77 and 78, he added. During Sale-28, 117 buyers consumed Orthodox leaf, 68 purchased Darjeeling leaf and 66 purchased Dust teas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)