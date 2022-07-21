Left Menu

KOLKATA TEA AUCTION COMPARISON

There was a strong upward trend in demand for all categories of teas during Sale 29 held on 19th and 20th July 2022 as compared to Sale 28, a Kolkata Tea Traders Association official said here on Thursday.The demand for CTC increased to 16,79,334 kg from 14,49,960 kg during this session and average price climbed to Rs 237.39 from Rs 230 per kg.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-07-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 17:13 IST
KOLKATA TEA AUCTION COMPARISON
  • Country:
  • India

There was a strong upward trend in demand for all categories of teas during Sale 29 held on 19th and 20th July 2022 as compared to Sale 28, a Kolkata Tea Traders Association official said here on Thursday.

The demand for CTC increased to 16,79,334 kg from 14,49,960 kg during this session and average price climbed to Rs 237.39 from Rs 230 per kg. A large increase in demand was evident in case of Orthodox. During the recent sale it was marked as 12,53,505 kg whereas 9,36,370 kg was sold during last sale. But the average price of Orthodox leaf moved downward to Rs 348.88 from Rs 356.74 per kg.

A similar uptrend was marked for Darjeeling and Dust teas. During the current sale, 44,232 kg of Darjeeling leaf was demanded as compared to 37,777 kg in sale 28. The average price declined to Rs 450.83 from Rs.469.19 per kg.

In case of Dust teas the total demand sharply climbed to 8,68,520 kg from 6,47,407 kg during this time. But there was a fall in average price for dust offerings during Sale 29. It was marked as Rs 247.97 per kg as compared to Rs 252.34 per kg in sale 28.

A total of 164 buyers purchased CTC leaf in Sale-29, whereas there was 148 buyers operated during sale-28, he said. The respective buyers for Orthodox, Darjeeling leaf and Dust teas was 109, 77 and 78, he added. During Sale-28, 117 buyers consumed Orthodox leaf, 68 purchased Darjeeling leaf and 66 purchased Dust teas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022