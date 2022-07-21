Left Menu

BIS asks consumers to buy toys bearing 'ISI mark'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 17:32 IST
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Thursday urged consumers to buy toys bearing 'ISI mark' from the market as such products have mandatory quality certification.

Also, consumers must complaint if they see any toy being sold without the 'ISI Mark'. Complaints can be filed through BIS Care app or write to complaints@bis.gov.in, it said in a statement.

ISI mark on a product certifies that product has been manufactured as per standards set by the BIS, which is a national standard setting body that functions under the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

Since January 2021, toys are required to mandatorily have quality certification.

As a result, no person is permitted to manufacture, import sell or distribute, store, hire, lease or exhibit for sale toys which do not conform to the Indian standard and do not bear BIS Standard Mark i.e. 'ISI mark' under a licence from BIS.

More than 800 toy manufacturers, mostly from the MSME sector, have already taken BIS certification.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

