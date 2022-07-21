Left Menu

Three labourers killed in wall collapse in J-K’s Pulwama

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-07-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 19:39 IST
Three labourers were killed after a wall collapsed at a brick kiln in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

A wall collapsed inside a brick kiln at Ukhoo in Pulwama, trapping three labourers under the debris, they said.

The officials said all the three men died on the spot.

They were identified as Lukman Khan, Kalbe Khan and Raj Dev, all residents of Uttar Pradesh.

