In 2018, as many as 37.39 million people were affected by floods in India and 1,839 people died due to these incidents, and Rs 21,849 crore of total damage of crops, houses and public utilities was recorded, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 19:56 IST
26.66 million people affected by floods in 2020; 1,365 lives lost: Union minister Shekhawat
As many as 26.66 million people were affected by floods in the country in 2020 and 1,365 people lost their lives in such incidents, the government said on Thursday.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Rs 21,190 crore of total damage of crops, houses and public utilities has been recorded in 2020. In 2019, as many as 46.35 million people were affected by floods and 2,754 people lost their lives in them, and Rs 15,863 crore of total damage of crops, houses and public utilities had been recorded, according to the data shared by the minister. In 2018, as many as 37.39 million people were affected by floods in India and 1,839 people died due to these incidents, and Rs 21,849 crore of total damage of crops, houses and public utilities was recorded, he added. PTI UZM SRY

