Six rescued from water after boats collide in Rotterdam

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 20:03 IST
Six rescued from water after boats collide in Rotterdam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Six people had to be rescued from Rotterdam harbour on Thursday after the water taxi they were travelling in collided with a larger sightseeing boat and sank, local authorities said.

None of the six were injured but all were taken to hospital as a precaution, the emergency services said, adding that all on board, who included one child, were accounted for. The collision, whose circumstances were not immediately clear, happened close to the city's Erasmus Bridge and led to water traffic on the Nieuwe Maas river near the bridge being suspended for several hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

