China confident of resolving impact from Fed tightening - forex regulator

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 22-07-2022 08:45 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 08:45 IST
China is confident of resolving the impact of monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve and has the basis to do so, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

The regulator will closely monitor the pace of Fed policy adjustments, Wang Chunying, spokeswoman of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), told reporters.

China's foreign debt is expected to maintain a reasonable and orderly development, while the yuan would keep stable at balanced levels in the second half of this year, Wang added.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

