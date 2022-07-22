Forestry group Stora Enso's quarterly earnings miss estimates

Finnish-Swedish forestry company Stora Enso on Friday posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings but said its 2022 comparable operating profit remains on track to exceed last year's 1.53 billion euros.

The pulp, paper and cardboard maker said its April-June comparable operating profit rose 39% to 505 million euros ($514.39 million), missing the 565 million euro mean estimate of 7 analysts polled by Refinitiv. ($1 = 0.9817 euros)

