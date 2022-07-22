Left Menu

VPS Lakeshore declares 15 per cent dividend

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 22-07-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 12:42 IST
VPS Lakeshore declares 15 per cent dividend
  • Country:
  • Japan

Kerala’s VPS Lakeshore, a health group here, has declared 15 per cent dividend to the shareholders while announcing its financial performance for the year ending March 2022.

The dividend was announced after a meeting of the Board of Directors of VPS Lakeshore Hospital and Research Centre.

The Hospital Group said this was the highest dividend after the UAE-based entrepreneur Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil of Burjeel Holdings acquired a majority stake in the hospital in 2016.

''The declared dividend last year was 5 per cent,'' VPS Group said in a release.

Board of Directors, in a statement said the past financial year was crucial for VPS Lakeshore.

''We have been combating the challenges posed by the pandemic, yet we thrived in the forefront of the health sector. Even though the pandemic has been a challenging phase, the hospital catered to the needs of over four lakh patients in the previous year,'' the release said.

According to the Board, one of the notable achievements in the past year was that the hospital's Cardiac Surgery team performed Kerala's first artificial heart transplant surgery.

The hospital also introduced the most advanced Cath lab in Kerala in 2021 and completed liver transplants during the year with a 96 per cent success rate, while its renal transplants maintained a 96-98 per cent success rate.

In a bid to expand VPS Lakeshore’s services to northern Kerala, the VPS Lakeshore Medical Centre was launched in Calicut in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022