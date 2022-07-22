VPS Lakeshore declares 15 per cent dividend

Kerala’s VPS Lakeshore, a health group here, has declared 15 per cent dividend to the shareholders while announcing its financial performance for the year ending March 2022.

The dividend was announced after a meeting of the Board of Directors of VPS Lakeshore Hospital and Research Centre.

The Hospital Group said this was the highest dividend after the UAE-based entrepreneur Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil of Burjeel Holdings acquired a majority stake in the hospital in 2016.

''The declared dividend last year was 5 per cent,'' VPS Group said in a release.

Board of Directors, in a statement said the past financial year was crucial for VPS Lakeshore.

''We have been combating the challenges posed by the pandemic, yet we thrived in the forefront of the health sector. Even though the pandemic has been a challenging phase, the hospital catered to the needs of over four lakh patients in the previous year,'' the release said.

According to the Board, one of the notable achievements in the past year was that the hospital's Cardiac Surgery team performed Kerala's first artificial heart transplant surgery.

The hospital also introduced the most advanced Cath lab in Kerala in 2021 and completed liver transplants during the year with a 96 per cent success rate, while its renal transplants maintained a 96-98 per cent success rate.

In a bid to expand VPS Lakeshore’s services to northern Kerala, the VPS Lakeshore Medical Centre was launched in Calicut in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)