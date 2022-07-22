Left Menu

UK blames France as travellers face hours-long port delays

At Dover they are performed on the English side of the channel by French staff.Port of Dover chief executive Doug Bannister said the port had declared a critical incident.Weve been badly let down this morning by the French border, he said.He urged travellers to consider holding off heading for the port at this point in time until more is known.Ferry operator P and O said there are currently queues in excess of four hours to reach the border controls at Dover.

PTI | London | Updated: 22-07-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 15:27 IST
UK blames France as travellers face hours-long port delays
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britons heading off on holiday by ferry faced hours-long waits at the port of Dover on Friday, with authorities blaming French officials for the chaos.

Dover authorities said a lack of French border officials was leading to waits of up to six hours for border checks at the English Channel port, with queues of tourist and freight traffic snarling roads for miles (kilometers) around.

Port authorities said in a statement that the number of French border police "has been insufficient and has fallen far short of what is required to ensure a smooth first weekend of the peak summer getaway period".

Since Britain left the European Union in 2020, UK travellers face stricter border checks when travelling to the continent. At Dover they are performed on the English side of the channel by French staff.

Port of Dover chief executive Doug Bannister said the port had declared a "critical incident''.

"We've been badly let down this morning by the French border,'' he said.

He urged travellers to "consider holding off heading for the port at this point in time until more is known''.

Ferry operator P and O said "there are currently queues in excess of four hours to reach the border controls" at Dover. It urged travellers to "arrive prepared for a prolonged wait. Carry snacks and additional water with you".

Millions of people in Britain trying to start vacations this weekend — the start of the summer holidays for most schools — face the threat of disruption by road, sea, rail and air.

Protesters against high fuel prices said they planned rolling roadblocks on Friday on routes to southwest England, a popular holiday destination.

The problems follow days of travel disruption on Britain's railways after a heat wave brought record-smashing 40 degree Celsius temperatures to the UK, buckling rails and starting lineside fires.

Rail workers also staged nationwide strikes last month in a dispute over pay and conditions, and plan more walkouts next week Air travel has also been hit, in Britain and around the world, as airlines and airports struggle to cope with the return of mass travel following two years of pandemic disruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022