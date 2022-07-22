Assam bikers, on way to Arunachal's Tawang, found dead in deep gorge

Bodies of four people from Assam were found in a deep gorge in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district on Friday, a police officer said.

They were members of different motorcycle riding clubs of Assam, and were on the way to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh in a car, he said.

Their families lost contact with them after they entered Arunachal Pradesh on July 19, he added.

Their car, which was completely damaged, along with the bodies were found in a deep gorge near a river bank a few kilometers ahead of Sessa waterfalls near Bhalukpong, West Kameng's Superintendent of Police (SP) Sangey Norbu said.

The area witnessed heavy fog, and their car might have skidded off the road due to it, he said.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, Norbu said.

''The police have launched an operation to retrieve the bodies from the gorge,'' the officer said.

The deceased were identified as Nayan Basumatari (30) and Vedanta Bormahela (30) -- both from Nagaon district of Assam, Hirak Boro (32) from Sonapur in Kamrup district, and Sanjiv Das (34) of Rangapara in Sonitpur district.

Their families have been appealing on social media for information after they lost contact with them.

