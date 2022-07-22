Left Menu

HDFC AMC profit declines 9 pc to Rs 314 cr in June quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 16:24 IST
HDFC AMC profit declines 9 pc to Rs 314 cr in June quarter
Image Credit: Pixabay
HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Friday reported a 9 percent decline in profit after tax at Rs 314.2 crore in the three months ended June 2022.

In comparison, the asset management firm had posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 345.4 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC AMC said in a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations rose 3 percent to Rs 521.6 crore in the first quarter of FY23 from Rs 507.1 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal.

Its Average Asset Under Management (AAUM) stood at Rs 4.15 lakh crore for the June quarter. The same was Rs 4.17 lakh crore for the corresponding period last year.

HDFC AMC, investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund, has a diversified asset class mix across equity and fixed income/others.

It also has a countrywide network of branches along with a diversified distribution network comprising banks, independent financial advisors and national distributors.

