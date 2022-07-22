Left Menu

JSW Steel Q1 consolidated net profit slumps 86 per cent to Rs 838 crore

JSW Steel Limited on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 838 crore for the quarter ended June 30, registering a decline of 86 per cent year-on-year.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-07-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 18:28 IST
JSW Steel Q1 consolidated net profit slumps 86 per cent to Rs 838 crore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Steel Limited on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 838 crore for the quarter ended June 30, registering a decline of 86 per cent year-on-year. The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose by 31.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 38,086 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year as compared to Rs 28,902 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the last year.

The company posted a consolidated operating EBITDA of Rs 4,309 crore for the April-June quarter. "During the first quarter of FY 2022-23, high inflation across major economies on the back of supply chain disruptions and the Russia-Ukraine conflict had impacted the global economic outlook," JSW Steel Limited said in a statement.

"While India has been relatively resilient with economic activity recovering from the COVID induced slump, high inflation and policy rate tightening across the world have become formidable headwinds," it said. JSW Steel Limited noted in the earnings release that the domestic steel industry during the quarter was impacted by falling global prices.

"The imposition of a 15 per cent duty on certain steel exports in May 2022 further exacerbated the situation with a steep fall in exports of 26 per cent QoQ," it said. However, JSW Steel expressed hope that 'the export duty on steel exports is expected to be a temporary measure to contain inflation and may be removed once inflation cools down." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022