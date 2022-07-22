Left Menu

CISF seizes foreign currency worth Rs 1.49 cr, nabs 3 in separate incidents at IGI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 19:02 IST
Foreign currency worth about Rs 1.49 crore has been seized and three Indian passengers have been nabbed by CISF personnel from the Delhi international airport as part of two separate interceptions, a senior officer said Friday.

The first case took place around 10.30 am on Friday at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport when two passengers, bound for Dubai via an Air India flight, were offloaded after foreign currency of Rs 25 lakh was recovered from their baggage. The currency was concealed in gift packs.

The cache had 90,000 Saudi Riyal, 8,730 Dirham and 4 lakh Bangladeshi Taka and the CISF handed them over to the Customs department, the officer said.

The second such incident was reported on Thursday when an Indian man travelling to Bangkok was caught by CISF personnel with foreign currency worth about Rs 1.2 crore.

This stash had USD 1,54,500 and 5,000 Thai Baht (totalling worth about Rs 1.24 crore) and the passenger who was carrying it was supposed to take a Thai Airways flight, the officer said.

He was offloaded and handed over to Customs department.

In both the cases, the passengers could not furnish valid authorisations for carrying such big amounts of cash, the senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said.

