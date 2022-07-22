Left Menu

IMF says chief spokesman Rice to retire on Dec. 1

She added that she has relied on Rice's "experience, judgment and advice - as well as his enduring friendship." Prior to joining the IMF, Mr. Rice had a 25-year career at the World Bank, where he rose through the ranks to serve as speechwriter to several World Bank presidents and ultimately became the group's communications director.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 23:01 IST
IMF says chief spokesman Rice to retire on Dec. 1
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The International Monetary Fund announced on Friday the planned retirement of its longtime spokesman, Gerry Rice, who guided IMF communications through global crises from the 2007-2009 financial meltdown through the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war.

Rice will step down on Dec. 1 as director of the Fund's Communications Department. He joined the IMF in 2006 as the department's deputy director and assumed the director position in 2011. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in a statement said Rice "is among our most respected leaders."

"He has made an indelible impact on the effectiveness of the institution — by transforming how the Fund communicates, thus bolstering its standing and reputation among our members, stakeholders, and the broader public," Georgieva said. She added that she has relied on Rice's "experience, judgment and advice - as well as his enduring friendship."

Prior to joining the IMF, Mr. Rice had a 25-year career at the World Bank, where he rose through the ranks to serve as speechwriter to several World Bank presidents and ultimately became the group's communications director. Georgieva served as a World Bank economist for many of those years. Over 1999-2000, Rice returned to his native Scotland as an adviser to the Scottish government on the international economic dimensions of the devolution project that was launched with the establishment of the first Scottish Parliament in 300 years.

The IMF said it will launch a search for Rice's successor shortly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022