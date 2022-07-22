IMF says chief spokesman Rice to retire on Dec. 1

The International Monetary Fund announced on Friday the planned retirement of its longtime spokesman, Gerry Rice, who guided IMF communications through global crises from the 2007-2009 financial meltdown through the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war.

Rice will step down on Dec. 1 as director of the Fund's Communications Department. He joined the IMF in 2006 as the department's deputy director and assumed the director position in 2011. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in a statement said Rice "is among our most respected leaders."

"He has made an indelible impact on the effectiveness of the institution — by transforming how the Fund communicates, thus bolstering its standing and reputation among our members, stakeholders, and the broader public," Georgieva said. She added that she has relied on Rice's "experience, judgment and advice - as well as his enduring friendship."

Prior to joining the IMF, Mr. Rice had a 25-year career at the World Bank, where he rose through the ranks to serve as speechwriter to several World Bank presidents and ultimately became the group's communications director. Georgieva served as a World Bank economist for many of those years. Over 1999-2000, Rice returned to his native Scotland as an adviser to the Scottish government on the international economic dimensions of the devolution project that was launched with the establishment of the first Scottish Parliament in 300 years.

The IMF said it will launch a search for Rice's successor shortly.

