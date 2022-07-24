2 killed, 6 injured in mishap in J&K's Ramban
Two persons were killed and six others were injured, when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmirs Ramban district on Sunday, officials said. The ill-fated vehicle rolled down into 1,000 feet deep gorge on a link road in Higni - Badarkoot belt, they said.
