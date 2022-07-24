2 killed, 6 injured in mishap in J&K's Ramban

Two persons were killed and six others were injured, when the vehicle they were traveling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday, officials said. The ill-fated vehicle rolled down into 1,000 feet deep gorge on a link road in Higni - Badarkoot belt, they said. The injured were hospitalized, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)