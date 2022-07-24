Left Menu

4 dead, as many injured in accident in J-K's Ramban

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-07-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 17:57 IST
4 dead, as many injured in accident in J-K's Ramban
Representative Image
Four people died and as many were injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday when the vehicle they were traveling in skidded off a road and rolled down a gorge, officials said.

The accident took place on a link road in the Higni-Badarkoot belt, they said, adding that the injured have been hospitalized.

The dead were identified as Haza Begum and Abdul Rasheed, residents of Shagan Ramsoo, Zahida Begum, and Mushtaq Ahmed.

Two of the injured, Shahnaza Begum and Mushtaq Ahmed of Shagan Ramsoo, were shifted to the government medical college in Anantnag, they said.

