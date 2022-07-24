Year 2023 to 2033 declared as Nepal visit decade to boost tourism

Left Menu

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 24-07-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 18:40 IST
The Nepal government on Sunday announced that 2023 to 2033 will be celebrated as the Nepal visit decade, aiming at reviving the country's tourism sector hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Making the announcement, Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation minister Jeevan Ram Shrestha also unveiled the 73-point tourism recovery action plan.

Under the action plan, the government will offer attractive discounts to foreign film producers and artists for shooting in Nepal, the minister said.

The government will also host an international conference of tourism ministers from South Asia nations in the near future.

The action plan also includes launching night time heritage walks in Kathmandu, Kirtipur, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur within the Kathmandu valley. Nepal's tourism sector, a vital forex earner, was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. However, as the cases of COVID started declining this year, over 50,000 tourists per month are visiting the Himalayan nation since the beginning of the year 2022, officials said.

