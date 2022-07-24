Left Menu

4 dead, 3 injured in road accident in HP's Chamba

Shimla, Jul 24 PTI Four people were killed and three got injured in a road accident in Chamba district on Sunday, police said. The accident happened near Satrundi, they said, adding the wounded have been admitted to Tissa hospital for treatment. PTI DJI VN VN

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 24-07-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 19:16 IST
4 dead, 3 injured in road accident in HP's Chamba
  • Country:
  • India

Shimla, Jul 24 (PTI) Four people were killed and three got injured in a road accident in Chamba district on Sunday, police said. The accident happened near Satrundi, they said, adding the wounded have been admitted to Tissa hospital for treatment. PTI DJI VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis missions

NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis mi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022