4 dead, 3 injured in road accident in HP's Chamba
Shimla, Jul 24 PTI Four people were killed and three got injured in a road accident in Chamba district on Sunday, police said. The accident happened near Satrundi, they said, adding the wounded have been admitted to Tissa hospital for treatment. PTI DJI VN VN
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 24-07-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 19:16 IST
- Country:
- India
