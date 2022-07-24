4th Delhi EV Forum to be hosted on Aug 10

The city government will host the fourth Delhi Electric Vehicles (EV) Forum on August 10 to celebrate two years of ''successful implementation'' of the capital's EV policy, officials said on Sunday.

The government will also launch the 'Charging Infrastructure Action Plan for Delhi' at the forum, they said.

The Delhi EV Forum seeks to provide a platform for continuous engagement with a broad set of stakeholders to implement the Delhi EV policy through a series of biannual meetings, since its establishment in December 2020 by the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi.

''Kejriwal government to host the 4th Delhi EV Forum on 10 August to celebrate two years of successful implementation of the Delhi EV Policy, notified on 7th August 2020,'' the DDC said in a statement.

The forum will be hosted at the NDMC Convention Centre in collaboration with RMI India. Also, DDC Delhi will release a report capturing the journey of two years of the successful implementation of Delhi EV Policy, officials said.

The city government will also launch 'Switch Delhi EV Awards' to felicitate leaders and role models in the e-mobility sector in Delhi, the statement said.

The forum will see participation of Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, Vice Chairperson, DDC Delhi, Jasmine Shah, and Principal Secretary-cum-Commissioner (Transport) Ashish Kundra, it said.

In 2022, EV sales have been averaging close to 10 per cent of the total new sales on a monthly basis, by far the highest in India, with March 2022 witnessing a high of 12.5 per cent. This is a steep rise over 2019-20 when EVs accounted for only 1.2 per cent of new vehicle sales, the statement said.

The 'Switch Delhi EV Awards' will felicitate leaders, across 15 categories who are building Delhi as 'India’s EV capital', it added.

''Delhi's emergence as the leading state in India in EV adoption is strongly rooted in consultation and discussion with experts and industry stakeholders,” Gahlot was quoted as saying in the statement.

“The Delhi government has been continuously incorporating the voices of the e-mobility ecosystem in the EV policy, and we will felicitate the stakeholders in the upcoming forum for their contributions towards making the Delhi EV policy an exemplary success so far,'' he said.

