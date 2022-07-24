Left Menu

MP: School gets notice, driver's licence suspended after bus carrying students gets stuck on flooded road

PTI | Shajapur | Updated: 24-07-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 22:40 IST
MP: School gets notice, driver's licence suspended after bus carrying students gets stuck on flooded road
The district administration of Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to a private school and suspended the licence of the driver of its bus, a day after he put the lives of around 50 students at risk by trying to drive the vehicle through a flooded road.

The incident had taken place on Saturday in Tilawad Govind village, some 15 kilometres from the district headquarters, an official said.

''The school bus broke down in the middle of the gushing waters, which could have posed a danger to the around 50 students travelling in it,'' he said.

Villagers and passersby pushed the bus to safety after two hours of efforts amid cries from the frightened school children, the official added.

''The district education officer has issued a show-cause notice to the management of the school asking why its recognition should not be suspended for endangering the lives of children in this manner,'' Shajapur Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shaili Kanash told PTI.

The district transport officer suspended the licence of bus driver, Bhagirath Singh, for six months, he said.

