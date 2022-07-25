Left Menu

Bus plunges into river valley in Kenya, kills 24 -media

At least 24 people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley, media reported on Monday.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 25-07-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 11:12 IST
Bus plunges into river valley in Kenya, kills 24 -media
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kenya

At least 24 people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley, media reported on Monday. The Daily Nation and Standard newspapers reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Tharaka Nithi County, when the bus belonging to Modern Coast company travelling from Meru to the port city of Mombasa veered off the Nithi Bridge, plunging into valley 40 metres below.

"We are sadly announcing to the nation ... we have lost 24 people in a grisly Modern Coast Bus accident on the notorious Nithi River Bridge along the Meru - Nairobi highway," county Commissioner Nobert Komora was quoted as saying by Daily Nation. Nation reported Komora as saying that initial investigations showed the bus's brakes may have failed, preventing its driver from properly turning on a sharp bend at the bridge.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows a 4,579 people died in road accidents in Kenya in 2021, a 15% rise from a year earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
3
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022