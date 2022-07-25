Happay Wins the Prestigious Elite Payment Solution Provider Award

New Delhi, July 25: Fintech startup Happay’s EPIC corporate payment solution received the “Elite Payment Solution Provider for B2B2C” award at the recently concluded FinTech Festival India 2022. Happay won the award for successfully implementing its innovative payment solution to streamline corporate spending. FinTech Festival India aims to showcase the potential of the Indian fintech ecosystem. The festival is designed to foster collaborations between fintech companies, investors, and fintech enthusiasts. The event offers a platform to exchange new ideas and exhibit technological innovations. The FinTech Festival India Awards celebrate disruptive fintech products and services. The fact that the award coincided with Happay’s ten-year anniversary made it even more momentous for the company. “Within ten years of inception, Happay has made major inroads into the fintech market. We launched EPIC in 2020 to bridge the evident gap in the corporate credit market, keep up with the dynamic needs of enterprises and democratize enterprise-level technology. We are immensely happy with EPIC’s growth trajectory,” shared Anshul Rai, CEO and Co-Founder, Happay. Happay’s EPIC card is an unsecured, collateral-free credit line product that simplifies and optimizes corporate payables. It enables improved liquidity management and provides better visibility into and control over business spending. “Coming from industry insiders, the FinTech award carries a lot of weight. We are delighted at this honour and are motivated to fast-track our plans of scaling the EPIC product,” said Anshul. Catering to over 6000 clients across verticals, the Bengaluru-based corporate spend management startup has expanded fast. The company offers a unique spend management platform that simplifies all business expenses, invoices, and payments. With the recent acquisition by CRED, Happay is now looking to scale rapidly.

