Tech Mahindra net profit falls 16 pc to Rs 1,132 crore as margins contract

Software exporter Tech Mahindra on Monday reported a 16.4 percent slide in the June quarter net at Rs 1,132 crore as its profit margins narrowed due to a slew of factors.

The Mahindra group company, which is the fifth largest IT exporter in the country, had posted a net profit of Rs 1,353 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue grew 24.6 percent to Rs 12,708 crore in the reporting quarter, as against Rs 10,198 crore in the year-ago period.

The operating profit slid 9.2 percent to Rs 1,403.4 crore, and the operating profit margin narrowed to 11 percent from 15.2 percent in the year-ago period.

Maintaining that the company has delivered on its promises, its chief executive and managing director C P Gurnani told reporters that there is still a lot of work to be done, and specifically mentioned profitability.

He said the company will work on all the available levers to improve profitability and is determined to deliver higher numbers on this critical aspect in the quarters ahead.

During the reporting quarter, its margins dropped due to investments it has done from a futuristic perspective, and also due to supply-side concerns which typically stem from employee-related aspects like higher hiring or sub-contracting, he said.

Chief financial officer Rohit Anand said the company will work on improving the utilization and increase the offshoring mix to get a greater quantum of project work to be done from low-cost geographies like India to attain its aspiration of exiting fiscal 2022-23 with an operating profit margin of 14 percent.

The company added 6,862 employees during the quarter to take its total headcount to 1.58 lakh.

Revenues have grown across all segments of the company, barring the banking, financial services, and insurance segment, which showed a nearly 3 percent decline on a sequential basis.

Asked if the decline was due to macroeconomic concerns like higher inflation-induced rate tightening in the developed world and fears of recession, its president for corporate development Vivek Agarwal said it does not see any cut down on budgets by clients because of such fears.

He attributed the slowdown to a higher revenue attained in the preceding March quarter and was called a normalization in the segment.

Gurnani said the company has analyzed all the macroeconomic scenarios and their likely impact on its business and is confident of delivering stronger performance going ahead.

The company is positive about the deal pipeline that it is witnessing and also more enthusiastic about converting it into contracts, the CEO said.

The net new deal wins came down to USD 802 million in the reporting quarter, as against USD 1.011 billion in the preceding March quarter and USD 815 million in the year-ago period. Anand said the USD 802 million included USD 165 million of deals in the communications segment and USD 645 million in the enterprise segment.

Agarwal said that after having pulled off a string of acquisitions last fiscal, the company, which is carrying over USD 1.114 billion in cash as of June, will be more selective in its mergers and acquisition strategy going forward, and focus more on integrating the already acquired companies into a single offering for clients.

The company's attrition came down at 22 percent as against 24 percent in the March quarter but continued to stay elevated when compared with the 17 percent in the year-ago period.

The company scrip shed 1.15 percent to close at Rs 1,016.55 a piece on the BSE on Monday, as against a correction of 0.55 percent on the benchmark.

