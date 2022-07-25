Adopt return-ticket mechanism at Ajanta Caves to give relief to people, demands Aurangabad tourism group
A tourism group in Maharashtra's Aurangabad has demanded that visitors to the world-renowned Ajanta Caves be given return tickets at the designated parking lot itself so that they are not inconvenienced.
At present, people have to leave their vehicles at a distance of 4 kilometres, take a one-way ticket and then go to the caves, Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) president Jaswant Singh said.
The tourists then have to stand in queue at a place without sheds or seats to buy a return ticket, which wastes time of the staff and also inconveniences people, he added.
The ATDF has written to the local transport authorities to adopt a return-ticket mechanism so as to help tourists who flock to the site in large numbers, Singh said.
