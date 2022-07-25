Left Menu

Strides board approves to raise up to Rs 150 crore through securities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 21:17 IST
Strides board approves to raise up to Rs 150 crore through securities
  • Country:
  • India

Strides Pharma Science on Monday said its board has approved to raise up to Rs 150 crore through an issue of securities.

The board of directors, at its meeting, held on Monday considered and approved the offering for subscription, on a private placement basis, up to 1,500 senior, secured, rated, unlisted, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating up to Rs 150 crore, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

The Bengaluru-based firm, however, did not disclose how it plans to utilise the fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022