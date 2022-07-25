Micro finance institutions' securitisation volume more than doubles to Rs 3,500 crore in Q1: Report

Securitisation volume originated by Micro Finance Institutions (MFIs) stood at about Rs 3,500 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 as against Rs 1,460 crore in the year-ago quarter, a report said on Monday.

Securitisation of loans by MFIs witnessed a healthy bounce-back during the second half of FY22 and the trend has continued in Q1 FY23.

''The momentum has been strong in Q1 FY2023, with micro loan securitisation of about Rs 3,500 crore seen as against Rs 1,460 crore in Q1 FY2022,'' Icra Ratings said in a report.

Securitisation is the financial practice of pooling various types of contractual debt such as residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, auto loans or credit card debt obligations (or other non-debt assets which generate receivables) and selling their related cash flows to third party investors as securities, which may be described as bonds, pass-through securities or Collateralised Debt Obligations (CDOs).

The securitisation market is primarily intended to redistribute the credit risk away from the originators to a wide spectrum of investors who can bear the risk, thus aiding financial stability and providing an additional source of funding.

While the impact of the second Covid wave was witnessed on the asset quality of originators, no major impact was seen during the third wave that improved the confidence of the investors, the report said.

Securitisation remains a key funding tool for NBFC-MFIs, with the share of securitisation in the funding mix increasing to 27 per cent in Q4 FY22. However, this remains below pre-pandemic levels.

Icra Ratings vice president and group head (Structured Finance Ratings) Abhishek Dafria said the sector has historically shown healthy asset quality barring major events like demonetisation, and has seen robust growth in its portfolio in the period from FY19 to FY20.

After the impact of the pandemic, the sector has again shown resilience and the ability to bounce back, he said.

''Due to increased collection efforts, regulatory support in the form of restructuring and moratorium, and reduced concerns about the pandemic impact, investors are once again considering micro loan securitisation, particularly to support banks' priority sector lending targets,'' Dafria said.

Securitisation in India is carried out either through Direct Assignment (DA) transactions (bilateral assignment of pool of retail loans from one entity to another) or through the Pass Through Certificate (PTC) route (instruments issued by bankruptcy-remote trusts).

While there was a shift towards PTC post the first wave given the safety of credit enhancement available in the structure, the share of DA has been steadily increasing, hitting 83 per cent of total micro loan securitisation in Q4 FY22, the agency said.

Another encouraging sign is that the number of originators increased in Q4 FY21 and many smaller originators also tapped the market, it said.

With increasing disbursements and investor confidence, the agency expects micro loan securitisation volumes to show healthy momentum in the current fiscal.

