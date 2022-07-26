Altudo Recognized by Great Place To Work, as 8th Best Mid-Size Company in India

Altudo, a global CX and Digital Transformation firm, has been honored as the 8th Best Mid-Size Company in India. This prestigious recognition highlights the workplace culture and ethics at Altudo, and rewards it for creating a great employee experience for the entire workforce.

''The recognition we've received from GPTW is indicative of the innovative and empathetic culture we have and the values driven organization we are. My purpose is for Altudians to do their best work and to find their work meaningful, and as such, I measure employee engagement above profits and revenue. When my colleagues find work meaningful that aligns with their inner motivation, it leads to personal fulfilment, growth and also drives great business results,'' says Altudo CEO, Rahul Khosla.

GPTW certification is a global mark of excellence and is looked at with utmost respect by employees and employers for outstanding employee experience.

Find out what GPTW team says about Altudo: https://www.greatplacetowork.in/great/company/altudo-consultancy-services-pvt-ltd ''Our culture is fueled by our vision - Our way of working, living, and being, with a focus on the fundamental principles that support an energetic, inclusive work environment. At Altudo, we value our employees highly and make significant investments in their education and professional growth. This implies that every Altudian gets a chance to learn, receive mentoring, and advance in their career. We believe in building and encouraging diversity, fairness, and recognition. Altudo is a family of global talent, committed to making the world a ''happier'' place! We aspire to be the epitome of excellence, as we turn our employees into the brand advocates. Be ready to grow, learn and change the world with us,'' says Altudo Vice President Human Resources, Nipsy Jhamb.

