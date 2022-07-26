Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 10:36 IST
Adani says never slowed, walked away from investing in India
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Richest Indian Gautam Adani on Tuesday said his ports-to-energy conglomerate has never slowed or walked away from making investments in India as the group's growth is aligned with the country's growth story.

Speaking at the group's annual shareholders' meeting, he said the group is investing USD 70 billion in a new energy business that will turn India from a net importer of oil to an exporter of green hydrogen.

''We have never slowed or walked away from investments in India,'' he said, adding the group believes its success is based on its alignment with India's growth story.

Adani said the group is now the largest airport operator in the country and has forayed into the cement business with the acquisition of Holcim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

