Left Menu

Loss-making Heathrow rules out 2022 dividend

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-07-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 11:39 IST
Loss-making Heathrow rules out 2022 dividend
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Heathrow, the London hub that has capped flight numbers after struggling to cope with a rebound in travel, said it remained loss-making and would not forecast a dividend in 2022.

The airport said its first-half adjusted loss before tax was reduced by 466 million pounds ($562 million) to 321 million pounds as a result of higher passenger numbers, and said it was still struggling with a lack of ground handlers. ($1 = 0.8295 pounds)

Also Read: Actor Kevin Spacey due in London court charged with sex offences

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
3
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022