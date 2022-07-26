Loss-making Heathrow rules out 2022 dividend

Heathrow, the London hub that has capped flight numbers after struggling to cope with a rebound in travel, said it remained loss-making and would not forecast a dividend in 2022.

The airport said its first-half adjusted loss before tax was reduced by 466 million pounds ($562 million) to 321 million pounds as a result of higher passenger numbers, and said it was still struggling with a lack of ground handlers. ($1 = 0.8295 pounds)

