Loss-making Heathrow rules out 2022 dividend
Reuters | London | Updated: 26-07-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 11:39 IST
Heathrow, the London hub that has capped flight numbers after struggling to cope with a rebound in travel, said it remained loss-making and would not forecast a dividend in 2022.
The airport said its first-half adjusted loss before tax was reduced by 466 million pounds ($562 million) to 321 million pounds as a result of higher passenger numbers, and said it was still struggling with a lack of ground handlers. ($1 = 0.8295 pounds)
