Left Menu

EasyJet counts $160 million loss from cancellations

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-07-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 11:44 IST
EasyJet counts $160 million loss from cancellations
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British low-cost airline EasyJet said the disruption caused by staff shortages on its aircraft and in airports cost it 133 million pounds ($160.3 million) in the three months to the end of June, but it added that operations had improved in July.

"We have taken action to build the additional resilience needed this summer and the operation has now normalized," Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said after the group reported a headline loss before tax of 114 million pounds for the quarter. ($1 = 0.8297 pounds)

Also Read: Pound eyes 2-year lows as race for next British Prime Minister heats up

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
3
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022