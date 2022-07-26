EasyJet counts $160 million loss from cancellations

British low-cost airline EasyJet said the disruption caused by staff shortages on its aircraft and in airports cost it 133 million pounds ($160.3 million) in the three months to the end of June, but it added that operations had improved in July.

"We have taken action to build the additional resilience needed this summer and the operation has now normalized," Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said after the group reported a headline loss before tax of 114 million pounds for the quarter. ($1 = 0.8297 pounds)

