EasyJet counts $160 million loss from cancellations

An "unprecedented ramp up" in aviation, coupled with a tight labour market, had resulted in operational challenges culminating in higher levels of cancellations than normal, it said. It said July, August and September was currently 71% booked, with a load factor slightly ahead of 2019 and sold ticket yield 13% above pre-pandemic levels. ($1 = 0.8297 pounds)

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-07-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 12:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
British low-cost airline EasyJet said cancellations and delays caused by staff shortages at airports and in the air had cost it 133 million pounds ($160.3 million) in the three months to the end of June, but it added that operations had improved in July.

"We have taken action to build the additional resilience needed this summer and the operation has now normalized," Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said after the group reported a headline loss before tax of 114 million pounds for the quarter. An "unprecedented ramp up" in aviation, coupled with a tight labor market, had resulted in operational challenges culminating in higher levels of cancellations than normal, it said. EasyJet cut its summer schedule last month, in part to comply with caps imposed by London Gatwick and Amsterdam Schiphol airports, to stabilize its operations and minimize passenger disruption.

Despite the problems, it said it had operated 95% of its planned schedule in the quarter and had flown 22 million passengers. It said July, August, and September were currently 71% booked, with a load factor slightly ahead of 2019 and sold ticket yield 13% above pre-pandemic levels.

($1 = 0.8297 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

