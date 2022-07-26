Left Menu

Coriander futures decline on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 13:45 IST
Coriander futures decline on low demand
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Coriander prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 24 to Rs 11,784 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure amid weak demand in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for August delivery eased by Rs 24 or 0.20 percent to Rs 11,784 per quintal in 14,130 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in the spot market mainly led to a decline in coriander prices.

