Sterling holds at more than 2-week highs as economic outlook darkens rate view

Sterling consolidated at more than two-week highs on Tuesday but remained within recent trading ranges as analysts assessed the prospect of a 50 basis point rate hike by the Bank of England against the backdrop of a worsening economic outlook.

The BoE will likely shy away from such a large interest rate rise in August and stick with the more modest 25 bps increases it has been delivering, but it is a close call, a Reuters poll of economists found. "BoE is priced for tightening like the Fed but with a far worse economic outlook than the United States," said Francesco Pesole, a strategist at ING Bank in London.

"The worsening economic outlook will push the BOE to hold a less hawkish stance." Against the U.S. dollar, the pound touched its highest level since early July at $1.2090 as it moved from a March 2020 low of below $1.18 revisited this month. It was trading around $1.2052 in late London trading.

Versus the struggling euro, the British unit gained to 84.11 pence. Latest positioning data show investors have consolidated their bearish bets on the pound at $4.3 billion, not far from a near two-year peak of $6.2 billion in May.

Market sentiment was also cautious ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, when investors widely expect the Fed to raise interest rates by another 75 bps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)