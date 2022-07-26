NCRTC to connect upcoming New Ashok Nagar RRTS station with Delhi Metro

The NCRTC on Tuesday said it will connect its upcoming Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station at New Ashok Nagar with the existing Delhi Metro station in the area which will benefit commuters travelling from Noida to Meerut and vice versa.

Between Delhi and Meerut, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is establishing India's first RRTS, which is a rail-based, high-speed, high-frequency regional commuter transit system.

According to a NCRTC statement, RRTS stations are being planned in such a way that they can be integrated with the already present public mode of transport wherever possible to facilitate seamless commuter travel.

It said New Ashok Nagar RRTS station is one of the examples of this where connectivity is the key design aspect and will be showcased with three Foot-Over Bridges (FOBs) planned at this station for seamless convenience.

''The New Ashok Nagar RRTS station is being constructed in very close vicinity to the already operational New Ashok Nagar metro station. ''To integrate both modes, NCRTC will provide a 90-metre-long and six-metre-wide foot over bridge to connect the RRTS station and metro station. The height of the FOB will be around eight metres from the ground,'' the statement said.

It added that the FOB will help commuters to change and commute through either of these transport modes without exiting the station premises. This will also prevent overcrowding and traffic congestion around the transport hubs.

The height of the New Ashok Nagar RRTS station will be about 22 metres.

The FOB will connect the concourse level of the metro station to the floor below the concourse level of the RRTS station, it said. The area between the AFC gate of the metro station and below the concourse level of the RRTS station, where the FOB is connecting, will be a non-paid area, the statement said.

To provide better connectivity and access to the station with the adjoining areas, the NCRTC will construct two more FOBs at New Ashok Nagar RRTS station.

A 42-metre-long and 6.5-metre-wide FOB will be built to provide connectivity to the nearby areas of Chilla village and the Mayur Vihar Extension. Another 45-metre-long and 8-metre-wide FOB will be provided near the Shiv Temple for ease of access to the people residing in the New Ashok Nagar area, the statement said.

The 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai is targeted to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor by 2025.

