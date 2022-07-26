Jaishankar meets USAID chief Samantha Power
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with visiting USAID administrator Samantha Power, focusing on global developments including challenges such as food and energy security.Power is on a visit to India from July 25 to 27. Discussed global development prospects in the context of food, energy and debt challenges.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with visiting USAID administrator Samantha Power, focusing on global developments including challenges such as food and energy security.
Power is on a visit to India from July 25 to 27. The US Agency for International Development (USAID) is one of the leading aid agencies globally.
''Pleased to meet @USAID Administrator @SamanthaJPower today. Discussed global development prospects in the context of food, energy and debt challenges. Also exchanged views on further expanding the India-US partnership,'' Jaishankar tweeted.
Ahead of her visit, USAID said Power would meet with food security and climate experts, civil society, and government officials to discuss the global food security crisis and the US-India development partnership.
It said the administrator will underscore the United States' enduring partnership with the government of India and the Indian people during her visit.
''She will participate in meetings and events demonstrating US commitment to partnering with India, the world's largest democracy, as a global development leader in addressing some of the world's most pressing development challenges, such as addressing the global food security crisis, tackling the climate crisis, ending the COVID-19 pandemic, and supporting countries in need,'' it said in a statement last week PTI MPB ZMN
