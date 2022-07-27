Dr Reddy's launches cancer treatment injection Bortezomib in US

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched Bortezomib for Injection, used to treat certain types of cancer, in the US market.

The Hyderabad-based drug major launched the product after getting approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The company's product is the generic version of the Velcade brand.

According to IQVIA Health, Velcade and other generics have sales of around USD 1.2 billion in the US.

Dr Reddy's Bortezomib for Injection is supplied in a 3.5 mg per 10 mL single-dose vial presentation for subcutaneous (SQ) or intravenous (IV) use, it noted.

