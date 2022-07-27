Left Menu

Opdenergy, BBVA and EIB partner for construction of solar photovoltaic portfolio in Spain

With the debt raised, the company is taking a further step towards meeting its 2025 target of reaching a capacity of 3.3 GW of renewable energy projects in operation and under construction.

EIB | Updated: 27-07-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 17:42 IST
Opdenergy, BBVA and EIB partner for construction of solar photovoltaic portfolio in Spain
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Opdenergy, an independent renewable energy producer, has today signed a financing agreement with BBVA and the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the construction and commissioning of a solar photovoltaic portfolio in Spain with an expected total installed capacity of approximately 605 MW.

The facility, which falls within the green financing framework that Opdenergy announced last year with a second party opinion by Mercados Aries, has a tenor of between 18 and 18.5 years (including the construction phase) and includes a senior debt principal amount of around €301 million, a €29 million power purchase agreement guarantee line and a credit line facility of €17 million to cover a six-month debt service reserve account.

The projects included in this financing are located in different provinces of Spain such as Zaragoza, Teruel, Ciudad Real and Cuenca.

Through this new facility with BBVA, acting as sole bookrunner, and the EIB, Opdenergy demonstrates its ability to secure financing on competitive terms, backed by the support of major financial partners. With the debt raised, the company is taking a further step towards meeting its 2025 target of reaching a capacity of 3.3 GW of renewable energy projects in operation and under construction.

Luis Cid, CEO of Opdenergy, said: "This new financing agreement is a big step that will help us reach the objectives set out in our roadmap. We are very grateful to both BBVA and the European Investment Bank for supporting us and placing their trust in our business model, which is essential in order to meet global climate commitments in the coming years."

Fernando Alonso, BBVA Spain Corporate and Business Director, added: "This new transaction reaffirms BBVA's commitment to decarbonisation in Spain. It is our goal to accompany leading companies such as Opdenergy in their growth towards more sustainable business models. The commitment to clean energy sources is not only important for decarbonisation, but also for generating significant savings in companies' income statements."

EIB Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix said: "As the EU climate bank and one of the largest financiers of climate action in the world, we put sustainable development at the heart of our activities. Thanks to this transaction, Opdenergy will contribute to ensuring security of energy supply while reducing Spanish dependence on imports as well as lowering the cost of energy bills, a key aspect given the current sharp spike in electricity and gas prices."

Opdenergy has been supported by Watson Farley & Williams as legal advisor and Mercados Aries as technical advisor.

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022