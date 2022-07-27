Left Menu

Parcel train leaves for Bangladesh from Satrod railway station near Hisar

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 27-07-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 20:16 IST
Parcel train leaves for Bangladesh from Satrod railway station near Hisar
A special parcel train carrying textile yarn left for Bangladesh on Wednesday from Satrod railway station near Hisar in Haryana.

According to officials, the parcel train bound for Benapole in Bangladesh -- first such shipment from Satrod -- was flagged off by the North Western Railway's Bikaner Division.

With the continuous efforts made by the North Western Railway's Commerce Department, exporters of Hisar decided to send goods by train instead of trucks, according to a statement.

The textile yarn is being exported by Goyal Freight Private Limited, Hisar, it said.

Anil Raina, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, North Western Railway, Bikaner Division, said that the fare of this train has been fixed as per the instructions of Directorate of Freight Marketing of Railway Board.

Railways has earned a revenue of Rs 27.10 lakh from the shipment of a total of 11,252 yarn packages.

The train will reach Benapole (Bangladesh) via Rohtak, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Prayagraj, Gaya, Dhanbad, Asansol and Bangaon.

Two years ago, the Railways had operated its first-ever special parcel train to Bangladesh, transporting dry chillies from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

