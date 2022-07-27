Left Menu

AEPC launches initiative to promote sustainability, boost garment exports

27-07-2022
AEPC launches initiative to promote sustainability, boost garment exports
Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) on Wednesday said it has started an initiative to promote sustainability and boost competitiveness of garment exports.

AEPC has partnered with the Netherlands-based Fashion for Goods for this initiative.

''In the quest to make the textiles sector more efficient and less polluting, AEPC kick-started its drive on sustainability and circularity to boost the competitiveness of garment exports globally,'' the council said in a statement.

Quoting textiles secretary U P Singh, AEPC said that the government is ready to help the industry with incentives, relevant interventions, standardisation and policy support to build a viable ecosystem for a sustainable and circular economy.

AEPC chairman Naren Goenka said that the major issue which has gained the attention of the global consumers is the landfill contribution made by the textile waste both at pre- and post-consumer stages.

''Approximately 50 per cent of the fabric is wasted during the manufacturing process and the fast fashion trends leads to 81 per cent of all manufactured garments getting dumped as landfills either due to short life cycle after consumer use or due to excess stock,'' he added.

