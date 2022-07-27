Left Menu

Woman journalist molested by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered

A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The journalist claimed that station masters Vinay Sharma and Ramotar not only refused to give her the key of the toilet, but also molested her.

PTI | Rewari | Updated: 27-07-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 20:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. When she went to the toilet in the waiting room, she found that its door was locked. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. The journalist claimed that station masters Vinay Sharma and Ramotar not only refused to give her the key of the toilet, but also molested her. She said the station masters told her that women passengers made the toilets dirty so these were kept locked. ''An FIR has been registered against two station masters under IPC sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) at Government Railway Police's (GRP) Rewari police station,'' a GRP official said. Bhupendra Singh, SHO, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated. PTI CORR SUN VSD SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

