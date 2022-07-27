Rystad Energy becomes partner of African Energy Week 2022

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) is proud to announce that multinational energy market research firm, Rystad Energy, is the official Intelligence Partner of African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com) 2022 – Africa's premier event for the oil and gas sector, which will take place from 18 – 21 October 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. With the partnership, Rystad will bring a high-level delegation to AEW 2022, led by Per Magnus Nysveen, Head of Analyses who will deliver a keynote speech; Matthew Watson, Partner and Global Sales Director; and Bimbola Kolawole, Senior Business Development Manager – Africa.

With over 15 years' experience within the technology, risk management and venture business sectors, and with vast experience within oil and gas upstream valuation, cost modeling and oil macro analyses, Nysveen is well positioned to lead dialogue during AEW 2022. During the event, Nysveen will lead a keynote session on 'Energy Addition in Africa', focusing on the important role a balanced approach regarding renewables and fossil fuel development has in Africa while promoting the role energy integration will have for diversifying the energy mix, addressing energy poverty and fueling industrialization.

Additionally, in the build-up to Africa's leading investment platform for the oil and gas sector, Rystad Energy, in partnership with the AEC, will also organize and host a webinar to share insights around the latest market trends in Africa and their impact on the continent's overall energy landscape. The webinar will investigate a number of themes, including how infrastructure and technical solutions must be found to 'unstrand' stranded hydrocarbon resources; how fossil fuel developments must be accompanied by faster and widespread renewable developments; and how infrastructure for transmission and distribution in urban areas needs to be upgraded and expanded to bring new generation capacity online. Discussions driven during the webinar will continue during AEW 2022, as the webinar serves as a form of prelude to the event in October.

Meanwhile, Watson will once again feature as a speaker during AEW 2022 while Kolawole will moderate market-driven panel discussions and technical forums on critical topics including renewable energy, energy access, local equity, distributed energy resources and oil and gas upstream, midstream and downstream maximization. As such, key insight will be provided, positioning AEW 2022 as the official platform to secure data and knowledge regarding African energy in 2022 and beyond.

"Our partnership with Rystad Energy represents an enabler of a just and inclusive energy transition in Africa as it will help shape dialogue around oil, gas and renewables as the continent moves to make energy poverty history by 2030," states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC, adding that, "Insight provided by Rystad Energy will help drive cooperation between energy companies, suppliers, financial institutions, NGOs and governments on matters regarding the development and exploitation of oil and gas resources to address continental energy challenges whilst positioning Africa as a global energy hub."

Representing the official meeting place of the African energy sector and the biggest energy event on the continent, AEW 2022 unites regional leaders, global financiers and public and private sector executives for four days of networking and dialogue. As the event's Intelligence Partner, Rystad Energy will bring critical insight regarding the African energy sector, sharing knowledge, information, and market data with delegates and allowing stakeholders to make informed decisions as they sign deals at AEW 2022.

