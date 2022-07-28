Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-07-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 11:40 IST
Metro Bank expects to reach monthly breakeven in Q1 2023
Metro Bank Image Credit: Wikipedia
British mid-sized lender Metro Bank said on Thursday it expects to reach monthly breakeven in the first quarter of 2023, after reporting a smaller interim loss on Thursday.

The company posted a pre-tax loss of 60 million pounds ($73.06 million) for a six-month period that ended June 30, as compared with a loss of 139 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.8213 pounds)

Also Read: British rail workers at GWR vote in favour of strike - union TSSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

