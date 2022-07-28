Metro Bank expects to reach monthly breakeven in Q1 2023
Reuters | London | Updated: 28-07-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 11:40 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British mid-sized lender Metro Bank said on Thursday it expects to reach monthly breakeven in the first quarter of 2023, after reporting a smaller interim loss on Thursday.
The company posted a pre-tax loss of 60 million pounds ($73.06 million) for a six-month period that ended June 30, as compared with a loss of 139 million pounds last year.
($1 = 0.8213 pounds)
Also Read: British rail workers at GWR vote in favour of strike - union TSSA
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
Advertisement