British rail workers at GWR vote in favour of strike - union TSSA

Nearly 700 rail workers at Britain's rail operators GWR, Greater Anglia and TransPennine Express have voted to strike over pay, conditions and job security, trade union TSSA said on Wednesday.

The Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) added that it has not yet named dates for the action, but said it would now consider next steps.

